The Doon School, NEST Society hosts Dr. Jagmohan Sharma, IFS

The Doon School proudly hosted Dr. Jagmohan Sharma, IFS, Director of the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy. He presented the school with a symbolic painting, The Lesser-Known Khaki, enriching the campus’s cultural fabric. The Boys-in-Charge of NEST, Aradhya Jain and Neelotpal, shared a presentation on the school’s science initiatives. Dr. Sharma inspired students with a speech emphasizing India’s progress and The Doon School’s contributions. He also inaugurated Science at Doon, a handbook showcasing the school’s scientific achievements. The event concluded with a campus tour for Dr. Sharma and his wife, Ms. Usha Sharma, leaving a lasting impression.