The Doon School Participates in 14th Vasant Valley ‘Aaj Tak’ Hindi Debate 2024

A team from The Doon School, consisting of Aditya Shashank Agrawal, Arnav Tiwari, and Abhinav Kumar, participated in the 14th edition of the Vasant Valley ‘Aaj Tak’ Hindi Debate 2024 at Vasant Valley School, New Delhi. Over two days, the team, after three intense debates, qualified for the quarterfinals. Their strong performance led them to the semi-finals, where they narrowly missed advancing to the finals. Renowned journalist Mr. Sudhir Chaudhary was the chief guest on the final day. The school congratulates them on their remarkable efforts.