The Doon School Poetry Appreciation Evening: A Literary Celebration

The Doon School Poet’s Society recently organized a Poetry Appreciation Evening, bringing students together to revel in the beauty and power of poetry. The event showcased a diverse selection of poems, exploring various themes and styles. Renowned Indian writer, Dr. Uma Shankar Chaudhary, graced the evening as a special guest. Born on March 1, 1978, in Khagaria, Bihar, Dr. Chaudhary has garnered accolades such as Sahitya Akademi Yuva Samman and Bharatiya Jnanpith Yuva Samman for his impactful contributions to poetry, short stories, and criticism. The event successfully celebrated the richness of language and the profound emotions conveyed through poetry.

