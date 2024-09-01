The Doon School Quiz’24

Sixteen schools from all over the country participated in the Doon School Quiz this year. After an exhilarating preliminary round, the top five teams directly qualified for the finals. In the semi-final round, held in the evening, St. Joseph’s Academy, Dehradun became the 6th team to compete for the coveted trophy.

Following intense competition among the Welham Boys’ School, Dehradun, St. Joseph’s Academy, Dehradun, Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai, Welham Girls’ School, Dehradun and two Doon School teams, the Welham Girls’ School was declared the winners of the DS Quiz 2024 with The Doon School Foot as first runners-up and St. Joseph’s Academy, Dehradun as the second runners-up.