The Doon School Secures Runners-Up Position at Mayo Football Tournament 2024

The Doon School football team delivered a stellar performance at the Mayo Football Tournament 2024, held at Mayo College, Ajmer, from August 27 to 31. The team dominated the league matches, starting with a 10-0 win against Mayoor School and a 16-0 victory over The Rajkumar College, Rajkot. Their unbeaten streak continued with an 8-0 triumph over B K Birla Centre for Education, Pune.

In the quarter-finals, they overcame Modern School, New Delhi, with a 4-2 scoreline. The semi-final was a nail-biter, with Doon edging out the hosts, Mayo School, Ajmer, 1-0. Despite a valiant effort, they fell short in the final, losing 3-1 to The Emerald Heights International School, Indore.

Doon’s remarkable journey was highlighted by individual accolades, with Udathveer Singh Pasricha named Best Striker of the Tournament after scoring 13 goals in six matches, and Karma Ritesh Kheni recognized as Best Midfielder. The team also earned the Fair Play Team Award, underscoring their sportsmanship and dedication.

