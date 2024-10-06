The Doon School Shines at IPSC U-19 Boys Football Tournament 2024

The Doon School football team showcased exceptional skill and determination at the IPSC U-19 Boys Football Tournament, held at The Emerald Heights International School, Indore, from September 24 to 29, 2024.

The team triumphed in the league stages, defeating MNS Rai School (3-2), Mayo College (3-1), and Assam Valley School (4-1). In the quarter-final, they secured a 4-1 win over LK Singhania School. Although they narrowly lost to Emerald Heights in a thrilling 4-5 semi-final, their spirited performance was commendable.

Individual accolades included Karma Kheni being named Best Midfielder and Rahul Oram awarded Best Defender. The team’s resilience in challenging weather and ground conditions reflected their dedication, making the school proud.

Well done, boys!