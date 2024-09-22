The Doon School students participated in the Inter-school Hindi debate competition organized by Doon Girls’ School, Dehradun. Representing the school, Adhyayan Rajgarhia and Samarth Goyal competed in the junior category, while Mahek Kumar and Ritvik Agarwal secured the position of second runners-up in the senior category.

The event saw participation from 22 schools. The judging panel featured prominent figures like Ms. Sujata Paul and experienced educators Ms. Vijay Laxmi Jugran, Ms. Monika Sharma, and Ms. Paras Gupta.