THE DOON SCHOOL

ANNOUNCEMENT
The Doon School Swimming team excelled at the All India IPSC Swimming Competition held at Birla Public School, Pilani.

In the under-14 category, Uday Shamshere Rana won a silver and a bronze in breaststroke events. The under-17 swimmer Rannanjay Dave also claimed bronze in the 50m breaststroke. The under-19 swimmers showcased stellar performances, with Aadi Tulsyan winning bronze in the 1500m freestyle, while Kabir Takhtar scored a remarkable hat-trick with two bronzes and a silver in breaststroke events.

Kabir and Uday have now qualified for the SGFI Nationals.

Congratulations to the entire team for their incredible achievements!