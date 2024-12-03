The Doon School Team Wins National Bronze Awards at Robotic Championship

Vivaan Singhi, Ved Agrawal, and Viraj Drolia brought pride to the School by securing the National Bronze Award at the Inter-School Robotics Championship, organized by CISCE and IHFC-IIT Delhi.

Starting in July 2024, the team excelled from 1,000+ national teams to the top 480 through a Design Document submission, followed by a prototype video that placed them in the top 120. After clinching first place in the North Zone finals, they advanced to the national-level Grand Finale in Hyderabad. Competing against 24 teams, they reached the semifinals and claimed third place, winning ₹10,000.

Congratulations to the team for their innovation and dedication!