The Doon School Wins 18th S. Kandhari Memorial Hockey Tournament at Welham Boys’ School

The Doon School Hockey Team triumphed at the 18th S. Kandhari Memorial Hockey Tournament hosted by Welham Boys’ School, Dehradun. The team defeated PPS Nabha (3-1) and L.K. Singhania School, Gotan (4-1) in the group stages.

In the semi-final, they overpowered Welham Boys with an impressive 4-0 win. The final against PPS Nabha ended 0-0, but The Doon School clinched victory 1-0 in extra time.

Chinmaya was awarded Best Player of the Tournament. Outstanding performances came from Arjit, Vedant, Rahul, Pranay, Jay, Zorawar, Arnav, Jaiveer, and Yashveer.