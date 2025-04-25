The Doon School Wins English Debate Finals at Daly College

The Doon School students did very well at the Daly College Invitational English and Hindi Debates and Quiz.

Our English debate team — Viransh Kumar Jain, Uday Singh Thakran, and Nanda Sourish Karumudi — won the finals! Uday was named Best Speaker in the prelims, semifinals, and finals. Viransh was awarded Most Promising Speaker in the semifinals.

In the Hindi debate, Amarnath Sahu, Arnav Kejriwal, and Abhinav Kumar came 3rd. Abhinav was named Most Promising Interjector, and Arnav was recognised as a promising speaker.

In the Quiz, Zorawar Singh Sandhu and Aprameya Gulati reached the finals and finished 4th.