The Doon School Wins Overall at UNFOLD-2025, an Inter-School STEM Competition Hosted by Unison World School

The Doon School team from S-form emerged as the Overall Winner at UNFOLD-2025, an Inter-School STEM competition hosted by Unison World School. UNFOLD is a celebration of curiosity, creativity, and collaboration, with 12 teams participating from various schools.

In Round 1, the team clinched 1st place by designing and building an outstanding working hydraulic fighting bot. In Round 2, they secured 5th place with a rubber band-propelled machine. Their innovation, teamwork, and technical skills earned them the top overall position, bringing great pride to the School.

Congratulations to the team on their exceptional achievement!