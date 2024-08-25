The Doon School won the Best Delegation Award at UWSMUN 2024

The Doon School delegation participated in the Unison World School Model United Nations Conference 2024, with 19 boys from 8th and 9th grades. The team excelled, earning several prestigious awards. Saharsh Khetan and Daksh Singh were given Special Mentions. Manit Jain, Ayaan Adeeb, Trish Bhadwar, Vir Sandhu, and Nanda S. Karumudi were recognized as Outstanding Delegates. Ritvik Agrawal, Viransh Kumar Jain, and Devansh Gupta achieved the highest honor, winning Best Delegate awards. The entire delegation’s hard work paid off when they were awarded the Best Delegation award, marking an outstanding performance by The Doon School.