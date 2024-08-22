The Doon School won the Best Delegation Award at WELMUN 2024

The Doon School delegation excelled at the 10th edition of The Welham Boys’ Model United Nations Conference 2024. Eighteen students from grades 11 and 12 participated, with several receiving accolades in their respective committees. Yanglem Akash Singh, Ganadhipati Aryan, and Mohd. Omar Malik received Verbal Mentions. Arjit Singh Sandhu, Kanishk Bammi, and Arav Khanal earned Honourable Mentions. Krishiv Jaiswal and Vedant Agarwal were recognized as Outstanding Delegates. Best Delegate awards were won by Zubin Dhar, Vignesh Dodla, Sriyash Tantia, Rohan Jalan, Syeon Bajaj, and Aryavardhan Agarwal. The delegation also won the Best Delegation award.