THE DOON SCHOOL

The Doon School young poetry stars

At the Inter-School Kavya Path Pratiyogita, hosted by Hopetown Girls’ School. Our C and D Form students participated with great enthusiasm. They secured 2nd place in group recitation and 3rd place in individual performances in the ऐच्छिक and हास्य व्यंग्य categories.
Applause for Adarsh Kumar and Mahek Kumar for their outstanding poetic flair!
Keep crafting those verses, young poets, as the world awaits your words!

