The Doon School’s 8th Annual Career Fair

We are delighted to announce the success of the 8th edition of The Doon School’s Annual College Fair, held on September 1st, 2023, at the BML Auditorium.

This remarkable gathering brought together over 85 eminent global colleges and universities, representing nations spanning India, Ireland, Australia, Canada, France, Grenada, Dubai, Italy, Singapore, Switzerland, Spain, the UK, and the USA.

Parents and students had the privilege of engaging in enlightening sessions and personalized discussions with university representatives, focusing on Career Planning, Scholarships, and Admission Requirements. These discussions provided invaluable insights to guide them on their undergraduate academic journeys.

With a concentrated footfall of approximately 500 attendees, the auditorium buzzed with excitement.

We extend our sincerest appreciation and gratitude to all participants, whose contributions were instrumental in ensuring the successful outcome of this event.

