Draft Programme - Founder's Day 2023 Updated Important Dates at a Glance - Autumn Term (2023) & Spring Term 2024
  • Tue, 29th August, 2023

THE DOON SCHOOL

Top banner
  1. Home
  2. The Doon School’s Journey to the heart of Indian Politics!

The Doon School’s Journey to the heart of Indian Politics!

News Categories

Posted on : August 2, 2023

Five students and two masters from The Doon School went on an enriching trip to Delhi from July 31st to August 2nd, diving deep into the fascinating world of Indian Politics.

Witnessing a live Lok Sabha session, engaging with legal luminaries, and visiting the Supreme Court & Rashtrapati Bhavan gave these young minds invaluable insights into India’s democratic system.

#TheDoonSchool #YouthEngagement #RashtrapatiBhawan #SupremeCourt #IndianPolitics #FutureLeaders