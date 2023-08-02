The Doon School’s Journey to the heart of Indian Politics!

Posted on : August 2, 2023

Five students and two masters from The Doon School went on an enriching trip to Delhi from July 31st to August 2nd, diving deep into the fascinating world of Indian Politics.

Witnessing a live Lok Sabha session, engaging with legal luminaries, and visiting the Supreme Court & Rashtrapati Bhavan gave these young minds invaluable insights into India’s democratic system.

#TheDoonSchool #YouthEngagement #RashtrapatiBhawan #SupremeCourt #IndianPolitics #FutureLeaders