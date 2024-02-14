Summer at Doon 2024 : 24th May to 06th June 2024 Important Dates at a Glance - Spring Term 2024 Join Us for Open Day Visit International Student Science Conference (ISSC)
  Fri, 16th February, 2024

The Modern World Debates & Quiz, Dubai

The Doon School Quiz & Debate Team participated in The Modern World Debates and Quiz held at Gems Modern Academy, Dubai, competing against 16 schools from UAE and India. Aakash Mishra and Avighna Daruka formed a formidable Quiz Team, while Zubin Dhar, Vivaan Sood, and Avi Bansode comprised the skilled Debate Team.

After 6 intense rounds, they secured the runners-up position, with the host school emerging as the champions.
Vivaan Sood earned accolades as the Best Speaker in multiple rounds.

Heartfelt congratulations, Docscos, for their exceptional performance in representing our school with pride!