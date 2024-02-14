The Modern World Debates & Quiz, Dubai

The Doon School Quiz & Debate Team participated in The Modern World Debates and Quiz held at Gems Modern Academy, Dubai, competing against 16 schools from UAE and India. Aakash Mishra and Avighna Daruka formed a formidable Quiz Team, while Zubin Dhar, Vivaan Sood, and Avi Bansode comprised the skilled Debate Team.

After 6 intense rounds, they secured the runners-up position, with the host school emerging as the champions.

Vivaan Sood earned accolades as the Best Speaker in multiple rounds.

Heartfelt congratulations, Docscos, for their exceptional performance in representing our school with pride!