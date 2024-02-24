The Rangmanch Society organised a Dramatics Workshop

The Rangmanch Society of The Doon School recently organised a dramatics workshop, led by the renowned theatre personality and producer, Ms. Barnali Medhi. Participants gained valuable insights into acting techniques, including voice modulation and body movement. Under Ms. Medhi’s guidance, they experienced a remarkable boost in confidence for public speaking. With a rich background in theatre, film, and art management, Ms. Medhi has directed and acted in numerous plays and films, showcasing her expertise.

Notably, Ms. Medhi was honored with the ‘Senior Fellowship Award 2019-20’ by the Ministry of Culture, Govt of India, for her work on “How Folk Story influences children’s mental, physical, and social development in Assam.” This recognition further underscores her dedication to impactful storytelling. The workshop’s impact is evident as participants now exude newfound confidence in their voice and movement.