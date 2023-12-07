Summer at Doon 2024 : 24th May to 06th June 2024 Apply for the AY 2024-2025 Scholarship (Last Date - 20th December 2023) Important Dates at a Glance - Spring Term 2024 Important Dates at a Glance - Autumn Term (2023) & Spring Term 2024
Transformative Medical and Sanitation Awareness Camp

The Doon School’s Impactful Initiative in Thakurpur Village, Uttarakhand

The Doon School orchestrated a transformative medical and sanitation awareness camp in the impoverished Thakurpur village, Uttarakhand, led by students Yanglem Akash Singh, Ibrahim Ali Naqvi, Rehhan Chadha, Ayaan Mittal, Ekaraj Makkar, Mahek Kumar, Devansh Gupta, Abir Garg, and Zorawar Sekhon, under the guidance of Master-in-charge Chandan Ghughtyal.

Headmaster Dr. Jagpreet Singh’s recorded message emphasized the link between a clean environment and a healthy body. The initiative featured informative sessions on health and sanitation, offering a beacon of hope to Thakurpur’s residents. The Doon School’s commitment to community service was evident in the collaborative efforts of the Wellness Centre team—Dr. Hrithik Rauthan, Mr. Govind Singh Adhikari, and Ms. Rabia Bano.

The report underscores the village’s plight, highlighting students’ dedication and the need for collaborative change.