Twelve boys participated in the Uttarakhand State Closed Squash Championship 2024, held at Vantage Hall Girls’ Residential School, Dehradun, from 7th to 8th September 2024.

In the Under-15 Boys category, Vir Singh Sandhu secured first place. In the Under-17 Boys category, Zorawar Singh Sandhu achieved runners-up, while Vir Sandhu claimed third place. Additionally, Yohaan Marda and Jansher Grewal reached the quarterfinals after closely contested matches.

The participants demonstrated remarkable talent and sportsmanship, contributing to an exciting tournament.