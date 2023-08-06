Posted on : August 6, 2023

Victory at The Jaipur Debate 2023 organised by Neerja Modi School, Jaipur

The Doon School’s Senior Debating Team emerged as champions, showcasing their exceptional debating skills. Congratulations to Zubin Dhar, Avi Bansode, and Vivaan Sood for their exceptional performance!

Our Junior Team, Nanda Sourish Karumudi, Shiven Singh, and Devansh Gupta, displayed remarkable prowess by reaching the Semi-Finals, highlighting their promising talent.

Congratulations to both the teams for making us proud!

