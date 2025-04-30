Visit of Dr. Gautam Desiraju to The Doon School

The Doon School was honoured to host Dr. Gautam Desiraju, one of India’s most eminent structural chemists and former President of the International Union of Crystallography. During his visit, Dr. Desiraju interacted with students and faculty, sharing valuable insights into the evolving world of chemical sciences. His engaging session highlighted the importance of research, curiosity, and interdisciplinary learning. The visit inspired the young Doscos to pursue scientific inquiry with greater passion and purpose.