On the 10th of November, a captivating event unfolded at the Auditorium, featuring distinguished personalities such as Arundhati Patwardhan, Dr. RK Usha, and Apoorva Goyal, who collectively illuminated the architectural significance of Vitthala Kshetra and celebrated the greatness of Lord Bitthala. The graceful Bharatanatyam dancer Anuradha Patwardhan took the audience on a mesmerizing journey, using her dance movements to vividly portray the beauty and history of Vitthala.

Architect Apoorva Goyal took the stage to elucidate the intricate architecture of Vitthala Kshetra, providing insights into the design elements that make it a cultural and spiritual marvel. Dr. RK Usha, the former director of the Culture Centre in Moscow, shared her profound understanding of the art, architecture, and culture of Pandharpur, enriching the audience with her knowledge and experiences.

Dr. Jagpreet Singh, the esteemed headmaster of The Doon School, extended a heartfelt vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the speakers for their enlightening contributions. In his closing remarks, he passionately appealed to everyone present to become ambassadors for preserving the rich tapestry of Indian culture. Dr. Singh emphasized the importance of each individual’s role in sustaining and promoting the invaluable heritage that defines the cultural essence of India. The event served as a cultural tapestry, weaving together dance, architecture, and scholarly insights into a vibrant celebration of Vitthala’s legacy and Indian cultural richness.