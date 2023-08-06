Posted on : August 6, 2023

The Doon School delegation of 12 boys participated in the Welham Boys’ School Model United Nations (WELMUN) Conference 2023.

The following were the results:

1) Sai Arjun 306–T was awarded an honourable mention

2) Karan Agarwal 267-O, Krishnav Sachdev 283-O, Svanik Garg 295-K, Siddhant Srivastav 264-K, Anshul Khakhar 280-H, Yashovat Nandan 366-O & Riddhim Agarwal 254-O were awarded the best delegate in their respective committees.

The Doon School was adjudged the best delegation of the conference after winning 5 out of the 7 committees.

