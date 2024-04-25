Celebrating World Book Day with DEAR Programme!

On 24th April, the English Department and Library Council organized a DEAR time – Drop Everything and Read Programme to honor World Book Day. Students from D, C, and B Forms brought their favorite books to class and immersed themselves in silent reading.

This initiative aims to promote the joy of reading and recognize authors worldwide for their creative contributions. Masters and senior students also participated, fostering a culture of literacy and appreciation for literature.