A team of 10 students proudly represented the School in their first-ever appearance at the 8th edition of the World Robotics Championship, TechnoXian 2024, held at the Noida Stadium Complex. Competing against over 5000 participants from 500+ schools and 10+ countries, the team participated in 5 categories: Robo Soccer, Fastest Line Follower, Maze Solver, Water Rocket Challenge, and Robo Race.

Highlights included Vivaan Singhi, Agasthya Jain, and Trijit Kumar winning their first Robo Soccer match 4-1. In the Fastest Line Follower, the team reached Round 2, while in the Maze Solver, they reached the quarter-finals. Agasthya, Harkirat Singh, and Vivaan made it to the Water Rocket semi-finals. Vivaan and Dhrubo Mishra secured a spot in the Robo Race third round, finishing in the top 18 out of 200+ teams.