World Scholar’s Cup Regional Round 2025

The Doon School’s Samar Crowned Champion Scholar at World Scholar’s Cup Regional Round

Eight teams from The Doon School, comprising 24 boys, delivered a stellar performance at the World Scholar’s Cup Regional Round held at Unison World School. The global academic competition tests students across six subjects through debates, writing, quizzes, and knowledge-based assessments.

Top achievements included:

•⁠ ⁠1st in Team Debates: Naman, Samar, Vedang

•⁠ ⁠1st in Team Quiz: Tegh, Jaydhen, Samarth

•⁠ ⁠1st in Knowledge Test & 2nd in Team Writing: Krishnav, Shubh, Anvit

Samar was named Overall Champion Scholar in the juniors’ section. Aryaman placed second and won the prestigious Jack Khor Scholar Award. In the overall juniors’ rankings, Aryaman, Uday, and Agastya secured 1st place, with Krishnav’s team taking 2nd place.

All 8 teams qualified for the Global Round.