World Wetlands Day 2025: Protecting Wetlands for Our Common Future

World Wetlands Day – 2nd February 2025

Theme: Protecting Wetlands for Our Common Future

World Wetlands Day, observed annually on February 2nd, marks the adoption of the Convention on Wetlands in 1971. This day serves as a global platform to enhance awareness of wetlands’ vital role in maintaining ecological balance. Through themed campaigns, it emphasizes the significance of conserving and sustaining these crucial ecosystems for biodiversity, climate regulation, and water resources.