Posted on : August 14, 2023

The 10th edition of the Young Entrepreneurs’ Conference (YEC), hosted by the Business Club of The Doon School on August 11th to 12th, 2023, marked a milestone in fostering innovation and collaboration.

Drawing participation from 17 schools, the two-day event encapsulated a dynamic spectrum of business insight and creativity. The crisis committee dissected corporate decisions under the shadow of financial irregularities, amplifying the importance of ethical leadership. At the same time, the marketing committee navigated the complexities of social networking platform rebranding and its intricate ripple effects on stakeholders. The Mock Stock committee saw budding portfolio managers vying for strategic supremacy, while the X-Pitch platform illuminated ingenious business ideas.

Culminating in a thought-provoking panel discussion, the conference harmonized experiences of entrepreneurs and educators, shaping young minds for the entrepreneurial world ahead.

