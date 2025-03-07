Oberoi House Emerges Victorious in Yuv Bharti Junior Inter House Hindi Debate Finals!

On March 3rd, 2025, The Doon School witnessed an exhilarating finale of the Yuv Bharti Junior Inter House Hindi Debate Competition between Oberoi House and Kashmir House in the AMC. The motion for the debate was “मानव को अन्य ग्रहों पर बसने के लिए तकनीक में निवेश करना चाहिए।”

Oberoi House presented the proposition, while Kashmir House presented the opposition. Both teams delivered outstanding performances, showcasing their arguments and facts.

Winners and Awards:

– Best Speaker: Mahek Kumar

– Most Promising Speaker: Abhinav Kumar

– Winning House: Oberoi House

We congratulate both teams on their exceptional performances and extend our best wishes to Oberoi House on their win!