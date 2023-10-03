10th National Schools Essay Contest organised by Nanhi Chhaan Foundation

The Doon School, in collaboration with Welham Boy’s School and Welham Girls’ School, successfully hosted two day impactful events under the aegis of the Nanhi Chhaan Foundation on September 28th and 29th, 2023.

The Nanhi Chhaan Foundation, a not-for-profit organization, focuses on addressing critical societal issues, including gender ratio imbalance, environmental degradation, and secularism. The foundation aims to restore nature’s balance and promote compassion across faiths and civil society.

The Foundation inaugurated the 10th National Schools Essay Contest. Themed around “Diversity – The Essence of India,” the event promised to showcase the rich perspectives of young minds from across India. The enchanting play ‘Tansen’ and insightful discussions on diversity showcased the finest talents among the participants. Together, these prestigious institutions united to champion gender equality, environmental sustainability, and interfaith harmony. The Doon School students also performed a Nukkad Natak titled ‘Sarva Dharma Sambhava,’ promoting interfaith unity.

The event concluded on a high note with a thought-provoking short film by Welham Boys’ School and an enlightening talk by Mr. Bindra on the role of AI in education.

Congratulations to Arjit Sandhu of The Doon School, the first runners-up of the Essay Writing Competition.