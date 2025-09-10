The Doon School’s shooting team put up an excellent performance at the 23rd Uttarakhand State Shooting Championship 2025, held at the R.I.S.S. Shooting Range, Poundha, Dehradun. Competing in both Firearm and Air Pistol categories, the team secured a total of 15 medals – 8 Gold, 5 Silver, and 2 Bronze.

Individual Events

•⁠ ⁠.22 Standard Pistol (ISSF), Junior Men: Gold & Bronze – Damian

•⁠ ⁠.22 Sports Pistol (ISSF), Men: Silver – Damian

•⁠ ⁠.22 Sports Pistol (NR), Youth: Silver – Arinjay, Bronze – Ranbir

•⁠ ⁠.22 Sports (NR), Junior Men: Silver – Ranbir

Team Events

•⁠ ⁠.22 Sports Pistol (ISSF), Junior Men – Team Silver: Damian

•⁠ ⁠.22 Standard Pistol (ISSF), Junior Men – Team Gold: Damian

•⁠ ⁠.22 Standard Pistol (ISSF), Men – Team Gold: Damian & Arinjay

•⁠ ⁠.22 Sports Pistol (NR), Youth – Team Gold: Arinjay & Ranbir

•⁠ ⁠.22 Sports (NR), Junior Men – Team Gold: Parikshit & Ranbir

•⁠ ⁠.22 Standard (NR), Junior Men – Team Silver: Ranbir

•⁠ ⁠.177 Air Pistol (NR) – Team Gold: Parth