DSMUN’25 Theme

The DSMUN Secretariat is pleased to present the theme for the 18th edition of The Doon School Model United Nations Conference. “A world torn by conflict, brought together by dialogue”

In today’s world, torn apart by war, division, and mistrust, dialogue remains one of our most powerful tools for healing. The theme of DSMUN 2025 reminds us that while conflict may be inevitable, peace is always possible if we choose to listen. Dialogue is more than diplomacy; it is empathy in action. It is the courage to understand before responding, to speak not just for power, but for people. Through DSMUN, we engage in that very practice: stepping into others’ shoes, negotiating across divides, and seeking common ground where none seems to exist.

This year, we gather not just as delegates, but as peacemakers. We remember that change begins when voices rise above violence, when words replace weapons, and when understanding overcomes fear. Because no matter how broken the world may seem, it can always be rebuilt, one conversation at a time.