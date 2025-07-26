8th Inter School Sigma Math Competition – 2025

The 8th edition of the Inter School Sigma Mathematics Competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from 18 schools across the country.

The competition was conducted in three engaging rounds:

1.⁠ ⁠Preliminary Round

2.⁠ ⁠Roller Coaster Round

3.⁠ ⁠Tangram Activity

The top four teams from these rounds qualified for the Final Quiz, while the fifth team earned their spot through a Wild Card Entry round, adding a thrilling twist to the contest.

In a highly competitive and intellectually stimulating final quiz, Vasant Valley School, Delhi emerged as the Champion, while Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram secured the Runner-up position.

The top five teams of the tournament were:

•⁠ ⁠Vasant Valley School, Delhi

•⁠ ⁠Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram

•⁠ ⁠The Doon School, Dehradun

•⁠ ⁠RIMC, Dehradun

•⁠ ⁠The Asian School, Dehradun

The event concluded with the Headmaster, Dr. Jagpreet Singh, felicitating the winners and finalists with trophies and certificates, appreciating their brilliance, teamwork, and mathematical spirit.

Congratulations to all the winners and participants!