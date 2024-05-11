A grand finale to a summer well spent! The Closing Ceremony of Summer at Doon marked the end of an incredible journey filled with growth, learning, and unforgettable moments. Participants gathered to celebrate their achievements, reflect on their experiences, and bid farewell to new friends. The ceremony was a testament to their dedication, passion, and hard work throughout the program. As they move forward, they carry with them the memories, friendships, and valuable lessons learned.

Congratulations to all the participants for making this summer truly remarkable!