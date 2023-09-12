We are delighted to announce the results of the D Form Hindi Debating League 2023, where 20 teams from Foot and Martyn House participated. After four intense rounds of debates and discussions, the final round took place in the Art and Media.

Foot House, represented by Adhyayan Rajgaria, Rudra Sarin, and Akhyut Agarwal, emerged as the overall winners of the league. Additionally, Samarth Goel was adjudged as the best speaker of the final round.

Congratulations to all participants for their remarkable contributions!