Doon School Team Wins Runners-Up at ARSSDC 2025 in Dubai!

A team of six students from The Doon School—Advay Goel, Pranshu Gupta, Reyansh Agarwal, Siddhant Fathpuria, Ved Agrawal, and Viraj Drolia—excelled at the Asian Regional Space Settlement Design Competition (ARSSDC) 2025 at Amity University, Dubai. After securing a top-five position in the Indian round, they collaborated with five other schools under “Rockdonnell” to design a Space Settlement at the Mars Aldrin Cycler.

Viraj Drolia served as Vice President Engineering, contributing to their innovative design, which won them the runners-up trophy. Their achievement highlights their creativity, teamwork, and passion for space exploration.

Congratulations to the team!