Executive Board Training | DSMUN 2025

The Executive Board of DSMUN’25 (S & SC Form) participated in an intensive training session led by Mr. Mir Mustafa Ali Hasan.

The workshop focused on leadership, debate management, and crisis handling, equipping Chairs to lead with presence, neutrality, and clarity. Through activities like “Plot the Plot” and “Map the Crisis”, the EB explored real-time strategies to guide discussions, manage disruptions, and structure crises. Each committee also received personalised feedback to prepare for their unique formats.

Mr. Hasan, who works with the UN Climate Change Secretariat (UNFCCC) and leads learning initiatives at Worldview Education, brought powerful insights at the intersection of youth leadership, global policy, and climate action.