Lights, camera, action! Summer at Doon participants unleashed their creativity and showcased their talent through a powerful film on social issues. Their captivating production, screened at the Film Festival, highlighted their dedication to raising awareness and igniting change. Through collaboration and leadership, these young leaders crafted a thought-provoking masterpiece that left the audience inspired. Congratulations to all the participants for their outstanding work in using the art of filmmaking to make a difference!