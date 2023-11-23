As part of the enriching French Student Exchange Programme, twelve students and two teachers from Lycee Ozanam in Lille, France, recently graced our school, immersing themselves in the vibrant life at The Doon School. Hosted by their exchange partners in our boarding houses, the French students delved into the unique experiences offered by our campus and embraced the rich cultural tapestry of Dehradun and its surroundings. This reciprocal cultural exchange deepens global connections and fosters lasting friendships. Anticipating the return leg, our students eagerly await the chance to explore France and further strengthen the bonds forged during this unforgettable intercultural experience.

Here are the glimpses.