The Doon School’s Design and Technology Program proudly secured second position at the inaugural IB Leagues STEM contest by Jayashree Periwal International School, Jaipur. Congratulations to students Prabhav Jain, Aryaman Lamba, Teerthak Deewan, and Ranbir Singh Randhawa for their exceptional achievement in showcasing innovation and technical acumen.

#TheDoonSchool #IBLeaguesSTEMContest #DesignAndTechnology