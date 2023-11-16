Inter-School Athletics Meet organised by Wynberg Allen School

The Doon School Athletics team participated in Wynberg Allen Inter-School Athletics Meet held at Wynberg Allen, Mussoorie. Our team exhibited marvelous performances by winning a total of 26 medals, including 11 Gold, 12 Silver and 3 Bronze medals.

Details of medal winners are as follows:

In Senior Boys Category:

• Gold in 4 x 100 meters relay by team comprised of: Neil Bulchandani, Shardul Raghuvanshi, Raghuraaj Singh Sodhi & Udathveer Pasricha

• Gold in 100 meters by Neil Bulchandani

• Gold in High Jump by Dhruv Murugappan

• Gold in 200 meters and 400 meters by Udathveer Pasricha

• Gold in Javelin throw by Shashank Dhiman

• Silver in 100 meters by Shardul Singh Raghuvanshi

• Silver in 400 meters by Raghuraaj Singh Sodhi

• Silver in Shot Put by Samvit Singh

In Intermediate Boys Category:

• Silver in 4 x 100 meters relay by team comprised of: Barun Borgoyari, Ikjot Bir Singh, Loechin Phangcho & Kovid Kagdee

• Silver in 200 meters and 400 meters by Ikjot Bir Singh

• Silver in 800 meters and 1500 meters by Jai Shamshere Rana

• Silver in 100 meters and Bronze in 100 meters Hurdles by Kovid Kagdee

• Bronze in Shot Put by Aarit Singhania

In Junior Boys Category:

• Gold in Shot Put by Rannanjay Dave

• Gold in 100 meters and Bronze in Long Jump by Darius Advay Sharma

Neil Bulchandani was awarded Fastest Sprinter Trophy of the meet in Boys Senior Category.