Outstanding Performances by The Doon School students at IPSC All-India Equestrian Championship, 2023-24

The Doon School students demonstrated exceptional prowess at the IPSC All-India Equestrian Championship, 2023-24, hosted by RIMC, Dehradun. With a participation of over 50 students from six schools, our riders showcased remarkable skills.

Here are the individual results:

1. Enaith Singh Habibullah (236-H) won two gold medals in the under-18 category for Junior Jumping Top Score and Junior Jumping Six Bars, respectively.

2. Aryaman Lamba (96-O) won a gold medal in the under-18 category for Junior Hacks.

3. Rudra Nikul Jalan (81-J) won three gold medals in the under-14 category for Show Jumping Normal, Show Jumping Team, and Dressage, respectively. He also won a silver medal for Hacks and two bronze medals for Dressage Team and Show Jumping Top Score.