IPSC Music Festival “Sanskaar Raagotsav”, hosted by The Sanskaar Valley School, Bhopal
The Doon School participated in the annual IPSC Music Festival “Sanskaar Raagotsav”, hosted by The Sanskaar Valley School, Bhopal, which witnessed the participation of 19 schools from across the country.
A 14-member student delegation, accompanied by Dr. Partho Roy Choudhury and Mr. Suman Das, competed across all nine categories, showcasing exceptional musical brilliance and earning notable achievements:
• Indian Instrumental Solo – Taal Tarang: Yuvaan – Outstanding Award
• Indian–Western Fusion Band – Rhythmic Synergy: Anantvikram, Samarth, Vivaan, Kris, Loechin, Avirath – Outstanding Award
• Qawwali Group – Sufi Rang: Shaurya, Sarosh, Anantvikram, Aakash, Agastya, Agniv, Rishaan, Akhyut – Outstanding Award
• Indian Semi-Classical Duet – Raag Rang: Aakash & Anantvikram – Most Promising Award
We congratulate our young musicians.