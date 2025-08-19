The Doon School participated in the annual IPSC Music Festival “Sanskaar Raagotsav”, hosted by The Sanskaar Valley School, Bhopal, which witnessed the participation of 19 schools from across the country.

A 14-member student delegation, accompanied by Dr. Partho Roy Choudhury and Mr. Suman Das, competed across all nine categories, showcasing exceptional musical brilliance and earning notable achievements:

•⁠ ⁠Indian Instrumental Solo – Taal Tarang: Yuvaan – Outstanding Award

•⁠ ⁠Indian–Western Fusion Band – Rhythmic Synergy: Anantvikram, Samarth, Vivaan, Kris, Loechin, Avirath – Outstanding Award

•⁠ ⁠Qawwali Group – Sufi Rang: Shaurya, Sarosh, Anantvikram, Aakash, Agastya, Agniv, Rishaan, Akhyut – Outstanding Award

•⁠ ⁠Indian Semi-Classical Duet – Raag Rang: Aakash & Anantvikram – Most Promising Award

We congratulate our young musicians.