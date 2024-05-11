Leadership Interview – Mr Karam Puri

Karam K Puri (655 KH, batch 1995) is a highly accomplished photographer based in New Delhi, India. With a career spanning over a decade, he has established himself as a versatile artist, capturing various disciplines and genres through his lens. Karam’s attention to detail is evident in every aspect of his work, from framing the perfect shot to meticulous retouching. His imagery showcases bright whites, graphic composition, and soft natural light, resulting in precise and natural photographs that tell compelling narratives about our lives and work environments. Karam’s work has been exhibited globally, featured in prestigious publications, and sought after by renowned clients in the design, fashion, and culinary industries.