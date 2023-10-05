Meraki 2023 – Online Interschool Design Competition

We are pleased to announce the results of the Meraki 2023, an Online Interschool Design Competition.

Choosing the winners in each category was a challenging task due to the exceptional quality of work submitted by participating schools. However, after conducting a thorough and comprehensive analysis of the submissions and evaluating them against various design criteria, we have successfully identified the victorious schools.

Heartfelt congratulations to all the participating schools for showcasing remarkable talent and innovation. A sincere thank you for your invaluable contributions.

Here are the results:

Footwear:

1st Vasant Valley School, New Delhi

2nd Shree Sarasswathi Vidhyaah Mandheer School, Coimbatore

3rd Prometheus School, Noida

Product:

1st Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet

2nd St Joeseph Academy, Dehradun

3rd Prometheus School, Noida

Interior:

1st Shree Sarasswathi Vidhyaah Mandeer School, Mettupalayam

2nd Harrow International School, Bengluru

3rd Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Dehradun and Shree Sarasswathi Vidhyaah Mandheer School, Coimbatore

Architecture:

1st Prometheus School, Noida

2nd The Doon School, Dehradun

3rd St Joeseph Academy, Dehradun