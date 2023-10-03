National Wildlife Week – Birding Session

The Wildlife Week celebrations at The Doon School kicked off with an exciting birding event on campus, organized by the NEST Society in partnership with the Rajaji Tiger Reserve. Renowned ornithologist Mr. Sipu Kumar from WII, Dehradun, generously volunteered to guide the students. It was a fantastic start, fostering a stronger bond with nature and promoting environmental awareness.

Our students had a remarkable bird watching experience, spotting rare species like the Grey-capped Pygmy Woodpecker and Oriental Honey Buzzard. Mr. Kumar’s expertise, combined with fun facts and practical knowledge, kept everyone engaged. They also learned bird call identification, binocular usage, and explored e-bird for trend analysis.