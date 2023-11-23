Oxford Model United Nations Conference 2023 – OXMUN

The Doon School Delegation participated in the Oxford Model United Nations Conference 2023 in Oxford, United Kingdom from the 1st to the 7th November 2023!

Hosted by Oxford Global, an organization of current and past Oxford University student experts, the Oxford Model United Nations is a leading academic simulation of the UN in the UK.

Our students had the incredible opportunity to immerse themselves in committee sessions led by University of Oxford students, enhancing their knowledge of international relations and exchanging ideas with peers from around the world.

But that’s not all! As part of the Future Leaders Program (FLP), our delegation embarked on a 7-day journey filled with immersive engagements, equipping them with the skills and capacities to tackle future challenges and become the global leaders of tomorrow.