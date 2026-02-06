Pariksha Pe Charcha | A Collective Step Towards Stress-Free Learning

The Doon School students and masters participated in Pariksha Pe Charcha with Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, one of the most anticipated interactions for students across India.

Earlier in the morning assembly, the Headmaster, Dr Jagpreet Singh, addressed the students on the relevance of the session and how its learnings could help them approach examinations with confidence and clarity.

As a School-wide initiative, students and masters attended the interaction together, reflecting our commitment to mindful learning and student wellbeing. From managing exam stress and time effectively to insights on leadership, wellness, and pursuing dreams, the session offered meaningful guidance to students, parents, and teachers alike.